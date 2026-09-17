2027: Gbajabiamila, Ambode, Sanwo-Olu, Others Listed In Lagos APC Campaign Council (Full List)

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has unveiled its governorship campaign council for the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that the Kadri Obafemi Hamzat Media Centre released the list on Thursday.

According to the list, Prince Tajudeen Olusi will serve as Chairman of the Governance Advisory Council, while Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is listed as Advisory Council Chairman.

Former Governors Babatunde Raji Fashola and Akinwumi Ambode were listed as Co-Chairmen.

Other members of the advisory structure include the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; and former Minister of Health, Adeleke Mamora.

Former Senator Musiliu Obanikoro is listed as Director-General of the campaign council, while Rasaq Ajala is named Deputy Director-General and Adekunle Olayinka as Campaign Secretary.

The council has various directorates and sub-committees covering areas including legal and compliance, party and inter-party affairs, administration and logistics, traditional institutions, diaspora engagement and residents’ associations.

The statement added that the council will be formally inaugurated on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Naija News reports that Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat is the APC governorship candidate in Lagos State, while Damilola Sonayon-James is the deputy governorship candidate.

Below is the full list of members and their respective designations.