2027: Why Hamzat Should Be Disqualified From Lagos Guber Race – Rhodes-Vivour

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has opined that his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Obafemi Hamzat, should be disqualified from the race because of his oath of allegiance to a foreign nation.

Naija News reports that Rhodes-Vivour made this known on Thursday during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show.

Rhodes-Vivour said there is a misconception about Hamzat’s dual citizenship, stressing that obtaining dual citizenship at birth is different from obtaining it as an adult.

According to him, an adult must swear an oath of allegiance to a foreign nation, as Hamzat has, and the constitution states that such a candidate should be disqualified.

He said, “Hamzat’s oath of allegiance to a foreign nation should disqualify him from the governorship bid.

“I think there is a misconception here with the idea of dual citizenship. So, a child that is born in England today or America that has dual citizenship has no say in that matter. So, he does not have to swear an oath of allegiance.

“When you come of age and you apply for yourself to become a citizen, you have to swear an oath of allegiance. You have to go to a ceremony that a child that was born there will not need to go through, and that’s what the difference is.

“Now, the concept of swearing an oath of allegiance, you need to look at what the oath is. It is saying that you are committed to this country at any point in time when they call you, whether to serve in the military or serve in any form that promotes their interest.”