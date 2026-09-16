ASUU Shuts LASU, LASUED, LASUSTECH Over Unresolved Demands

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared an indefinite strike across three Lagos State-owned universities after the union said the state government failed to address its demands within the time given.

The affected institutions are Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH).

Naija News reports that ASUU and Joint Campus Group of Lagos State-owned universities announced the strike on Tuesday.

The union said the decision followed the expiration of its 14-day ultimatum to the Lagos State Government on August 31 without a satisfactory resolution or a concrete plan to address its demands.

In a statement signed by officials of the union in the three universities, ASUU said the state government also failed to open discussions with the union before the September 13 deadline.

The union said its major demand was the “full domestication and implementation of the December 2025 ASUU-FGN Agreement” across the three state-owned universities.

ASUU said the agreement included the implementation of the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance and other welfare packages for serving and retired academic staff.

The union said the strike would remain in place until there was meaningful engagement with the government and a satisfactory resolution was reached on the demands.

ASUU added that the industrial action had the backing of its national leadership.

The union appealed to students and parents to remain calm and law-abiding during the strike.

Meanwhile, in Taraba State, the ASUU branch of Taraba State University (TSU), Jalingo, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the state government over the non-implementation of some provisions of the 2025 agreement between the Federal Government and the union.

The union warned that it could take lawful steps to protect the interests of its members if the government failed to respond to its demands before the ultimatum expired.

The ultimatum was contained in a statement signed by the branch Chairman, Dr Joshua Garba Mbave, and issued in Jalingo on Tuesday, Naija News understands.

ASUU said some key provisions of the FGN/ASUU 2025 agreement were still pending in the university, stressing that the issues required urgent attention.

The union said the final 14-day notice would run from September 14 to September 28, 2026.

ASUU at Plateau State University has suspended its strike after reaching an agreement with the Plateau State Government on its six-point demands.

The decision was reached at an emergency congress meeting held by the union in Jos on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed the issues that led to the strike declared on August 26, 2026.

In a statement signed by the branch Chairperson, Dr Vincent D. Choji, and Secretary, Dr Lomka Iliya Kopdiya, the union said: “The suspension followed an agreement reached between the negotiation teams of the State Government and the Union.”

“Having reviewed the agreement, Congress resolved that the strike be suspended with effect from 12 midnight, September 16, 2026. By this development, members of the Union are hereby directed to resume all academic activities,” the statement added.