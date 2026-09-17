‘We Study Opposition Figures, And I Can Tell You We’re Miles Ahead Of Them’ – APC Chieftain, Jibrin

Former member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) often studies opposition figures, their modus operandi, and their opponents.

Naija News reports that Jibrin said this while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday night.

Jibrin said the APC has a master plan to tackle the opposition and its candidates, stressing that the ruling party is miles ahead.

He also expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 election with about 65 per cent of the votes.

He said, “In 2023, President Tinubu got 38 percent of the votes because of the nature of what happened at that time, but take it to the bank, the president will have nothing less than 65 percent of the total votes cast in 2027.

“We understand that people are talking about the strength of the other opposition parties and figures, but what they fail to realise is that 2023 is not 2027.

“We studied all of these opposition figures, their modus operandi, their various opponents; we know them very well, and we have our master plan.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to say something, but I can give you a hundred percent assurance that we are miles ahead of them and we will win the election.

“So, anything that is going to cause any little rifts and internal fighting, we don’t want it.”