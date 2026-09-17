 Skip to content
Politics

‘We Study Opposition Figures, And I Can Tell You We’re Miles Ahead Of Them’ – APC Chieftain, Jibrin

Published
By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
APC Chieftain, Abdulmumin Jibrin
APC Chieftain, Abdulmumin Jibrin

Key Takeaways

  • A former House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jibrin, said on Channels TV that APC studies opposition figures and has a master plan to beat them.
  • Jibrin said President Bola Tinubu got 38 per cent of votes in 2023, but will score at least 65 per cent of total votes cast in 2027.
  • Jibrin refused to reveal APC’s tactics, but said the party wants to avoid rifts and internal fighting that could weaken its election chances.

Former member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) often studies opposition figures, their modus operandi, and their opponents.

Naija News reports that Jibrin said this while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday night.

Jibrin said the APC has a master plan to tackle the opposition and its candidates, stressing that the ruling party is miles ahead.

He also expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 election with about 65 per cent of the votes.

He said, “In 2023, President Tinubu got 38 percent of the votes because of the nature of what happened at that time, but take it to the bank, the president will have nothing less than 65 percent of the total votes cast in 2027.

“We understand that people are talking about the strength of the other opposition parties and figures, but what they fail to realise is that 2023 is not 2027.

“We studied all of these opposition figures, their modus operandi, their various opponents; we know them very well, and we have our master plan.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to say something, but I can give you a hundred percent assurance that we are miles ahead of them and we will win the election.

“So, anything that is going to cause any little rifts and internal fighting, we don’t want it.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.