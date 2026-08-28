The member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would demonstrate its political strength against opposition parties in the forthcoming elections.

Naija News reports that Jibrin, while addressing APC leaders and polling-unit representatives from Kiru and Bebeji local government areas during a special meeting in Kofa convened as part of preparations for the 2027 elections, said the APC will not surrender any elective seat to opposition parties in Kano State.

Jibrin expressed confidence that the APC would retain the presidency and win all available elective positions in Kano, stressing that party leaders are already working to consolidate their support ahead of the polls.

He also urged APC supporters to remain united and focused on grassroots mobilisation, saying the party had the people and political structures required to secure victory across the state.

He said, “I swear to God, in Kano, come 2027 general elections, we are not going to surrender a single seat for them. I repeat, APC will not surrender a single seat for opposition parties.

“They will know our worth and I am assuring that this coming election we will teach them the lesson of their lives.”

The APC chieftain admitted that an internal crisis had previously challenged the party, but expressed optimism that the situation was being addressed.

He listed President Bola Tinubu, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Deputy Governor Murtala Sule Garo, former governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Deputy Senate President Barau I. Jibrin, former governor Ibrahim Shekarau, Senator Kawu Sumaila and Senator Rufai Hanga, among other APC leaders and candidates, as part of the party’s political structure in the state.

He said the presence of the leaders, alongside candidates for the National and State Assemblies, had strengthened the party’s preparations for the 2027 elections.