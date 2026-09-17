Utomi: Sowore Rejects Alliances Merely To Oust Established Politicians

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has said the party will not join an alliance whose main objective is simply to replace one set of establishment politicians with another it has consistently opposed.

Naija News reports that Sowore made this known in a statement on his 𝕏 handle, in response to Professor of Political Economy Pat Utomi’s call for a single-candidate coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

Utomi had initiated a political commission with plans to hold closed-door meetings with shortlisted opposition presidential candidates and their party leaders as part of efforts to form a coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reacting, Sowore said the AAC is offering Nigerians a different political and ideological direction, stressing that its revolutionary agenda is driven by ideological clarity, not political convenience, elite horse-trading or desperation for access to power.

Sowore maintained that the party will not be joining any coalition, adding that the AAC position is clear and principled.

He wrote, “I have read a report stating that a Political Commission led by Prof. Pat Utomi intends to hold talks with several presidential candidates, including myself, with the objective of producing a single opposition presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, neither I nor the African Action Congress is part of these talks, and we will not be joining any such coalition. Our position is clear and principled.

“The AAC is offering Nigerians a different path: a revolutionary break from the old order and a programme founded on social and economic justice, equal rights, accountable government, and the redistribution of political and economic power to the Nigerian people.

“We will not abandon that programme for an arrangement whose principal objective is simply to replace one set of establishment politicians with another.”