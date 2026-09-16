Obidient Movement Demands Clarification Over INEC Chairman Amupitan’s Whereabouts

The Obidient Movement has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to clarify the whereabouts and official engagements of its Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, after National Commissioner, Professor Rhoda Gumus, appeared as Acting Chairman during a meeting with an African Union (AU) delegation in Abuja.

The group raised the issue earlier today, September 16, following an INEC post on 𝕏 on Tuesday, September 15, identifying Gumus as Acting Chairman as she received the AU Pre-Election and Needs Assessment Mission to Nigeria. The delegation, led by former Ethiopian Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen, visited INEC headquarters as part of its assessment of Nigeria’s preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Gumus represented Amupitan at the meeting and outlined the commission’s preparations for the 2027 elections, including the deployment of electoral technology, reforms to the voter register and collaboration with security agencies.

However, the Obidient Movement said it was concerned that, to its knowledge, INEC had not publicly explained when or why Amupitan handed over his duties to Gumus.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dr Yunusa Tanko, the group said, “As far as the Obidient Movement and Nigerians are concerned, there was no official communication of Professor Amupitan’s handover to anyone, either in acting or substantive capacity.

“This raises legitimate questions about the Chairman’s current location, official schedule and the circumstances surrounding his absence.”

The movement urged INEC to disclose where Amupitan was, when he left Abuja, the reason for his absence and who authorised it. It also asked the commission to clarify whether he had travelled outside Nigeria and, if so, disclose his official engagements.

Tanko also called for clarification on whether Amupitan had met or was scheduled to meet President Bola Tinubu, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or any representative of the ruling party.

He said the questions were important given INEC’s constitutional responsibility to conduct elections and the need to maintain public confidence ahead of the 2027 polls.

“As Nigeria moves closer to the 2027 general elections, the INEC Chairman cannot operate in secrecy,” Tanko said.

The movement also questioned what it described as Amupitan’s alleged “antecedents and strong affection for the APC”, and called on INEC to demonstrate transparency and political neutrality.

“The era of the INEC Chairman having strategy meetings with the APC and the ruling party must be a thing of the past,” Tanko said.

“Nigerians do not trust this INEC Chairman or the Commission he leads, so it behoves him and the Commission to not only be transparent and non-partisan, but to also be seen as such.”