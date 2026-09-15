Gombe By-Election: INEC Identifies Two LGAs As High-Risk Areas

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised concerns over possible security threats in parts of Gombe State ahead of Saturday’s Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency by-election.

The commission identified Gombe and Funakaye Local Government Areas as high-risk locations, while also placing Kwami LGA under close watch because of recent attacks and its proximity to Borno State.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Umar-Mukhtar Gajiram, disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking at a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security in Gombe State, Naija News reports.

Gajiram said INEC’s electoral security assessment showed that Gombe and Funakaye could face threats from political thugs, popularly known as ‘Kalare boys’.

He said such groups could intimidate voters, disrupt polling and interfere with electoral officials and materials.

The REC said, “Gombe and Funakaye LGAs have been identified as areas of high electoral risk, particularly due to the activities of political thugs, popularly referred to as ‘Kalare boys’.”

He also raised concerns about the security situation in Kwami, citing recent attacks allegedly linked to herders and the local government’s proximity to Borno State.

“Similarly, Kwami LGA presents its own security considerations. The area has recently witnessed attacks attributed to herders, while its proximity to Borno State also requires heightened vigilance, particularly in relation to the movement of persons and the possibility of insecurity spilling across territorial boundaries,” he said.

However, Gajiram stressed that the identification of the areas as high-risk locations was not meant to stigmatise any community.

He said the assessment was designed to help security agencies identify possible threats and take preventive steps before the election.

The REC called for stronger intelligence gathering and information sharing, particularly on individuals and groups capable of disrupting the poll.

“I particularly appeal for close monitoring of the activities of political thugs and other groups capable of disrupting the peace, especially in identified high-risk locations,” Gajiram said.

At the same time, he warned security agencies against arbitrary arrests or actions, insisting that any intervention must be based on the law and credible evidence.

“Our approach must remain lawful and evidence-based. Innocent citizens must not be harassed or prevented from exercising their rights on the basis of unsubstantiated allegations,” he said.

The Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency has 31 Registration Areas and 903 Polling Units across the three local government areas, with 495,851 registered voters, according to INEC records.

Gajiram said the size of the constituency and number of registered voters made proper security planning and coordination important for the success of the election.

He disclosed that INEC had received all the non-sensitive materials needed for the poll, while training for Supervisory Presiding Officers had been completed. Training for Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers was still ongoing.

The REC also called on security agencies to ensure adequate protection for INEC officials, electoral materials, polling units, Registration Areas, collation centres and other key locations.

“The safety of election officials is directly connected to the integrity of the election,” he said.

Gajiram further urged security personnel to remain professional and neutral throughout the election, stressing that their duty was to protect voters and the electoral process rather than any political party or candidate.

“Our officers and men must be guided by the principle that security during elections is for the protection of the electoral process and the people, not for the advantage of any political party or candidate,” he said.

The Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency by-election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 19, 2026.