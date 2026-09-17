2027: NDC Picks Shugaba-Abdullahi As Nasarawa Gov Candidate

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has settled on Musa Shugaba-Abdullahi as its candidate for the 2027 Nasarawa State governorship election.

Naija News understands that Shugaba-Abdullahi emerged during the party’s substitution primary held on Tuesday in Lafia, the state capital. The exercise also produced five candidates for the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

The NDC National Treasurer and Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Dr Peter Onigah, said the exercise was conducted in line with the Electoral Act and supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Assembly candidates are Iliya Emmanuel Ayas for Kokona West; Lucy Kigbu-Anzaku for Keffi East; Mohammed Ramalan for Keffi West; Micha Mamman for Obi I; and Hussaini Mustapha-Ganuwa for Toto/Gadabuke.

Speaking after his affirmation, Shugaba-Abdullahi outlined a five-point agenda covering education, healthcare, infrastructure, empowerment and security.

He promised free and compulsory education for children between the ages of three and 19 if elected, saying the policy would help reduce illiteracy and address some social challenges.

The NDC candidate also said his administration would prioritise healthcare, infrastructure and empowerment while working with the Federal Government to tackle insecurity.

Meanwhile, NDC State Chairman, Comrade Dogo Shammah, explained that the substitution primary became necessary because some constituencies had no aspirants during the party’s May primaries.

According to him, the situation led to the use of placeholders, making the substitution exercise necessary.