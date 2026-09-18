‘APC Is Bigger Than Any Individual’ – Party Leaders Tackle Wike

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-East have thrown their weight behind Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma and the Progressive Governors’ Forum following recent criticisms from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that the party leaders, in a joint statement issued on Thursday, described Wike’s comments against APC governors as unacceptable and urged him to return to what they called party discipline, mutual respect and collective responsibility.

The statement was signed by the APC National Vice Chairman, South-East, Ijeomah Arodiogbu, alongside the party chairmen in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

The South-East APC described the Progressive Governors as elected leaders whose performance and electoral records deserved recognition.

The party leaders noted that the governors’ achievements, including their performance during the 2023 presidential election where APC recorded significant support in their states, should not be undermined.

They accused Wike of attempting to interfere in the political affairs of serving APC governors ahead of the 2027 elections, stressing that his position as a minister did not give him authority over elected governors.

“It is more troubling that Wike’s growing tendency to insult, diminish and plot to remove sitting Progressive Governors in 2027 is increasing each day,” the statement read.

The leaders said governors elected on the APC platform remained accountable to their electorate and party structures rather than individuals.

The party also criticised the political coalition being promoted by Wike, describing it as a “rainbow (chameleon) coalition.”

The South-East APC warned against any arrangement it believed could weaken the party’s structures in the region ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We in the South East stand solidly with all Progressive Governors and candidates of our party at all levels in the forthcoming 2027 elections,” the statement said.

The leaders maintained that the APC remained larger than any individual politician and urged members to remain committed to the party’s candidates across all levels of government.

The APC South-East leadership urged members to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid as well as other party candidates contesting governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly positions in 2027.

“The APC is bigger than any individual,” the statement added, calling for unity and discipline among party members ahead of the elections.