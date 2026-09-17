2027: Aiyedatiwa Warns APC Members Against Anti-Party Activities

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has warned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against anti-party activities.

Naija News reports that the governor gave the warning on Thursday during the inauguration of the Ondo State chapter of the City Boy Movement.

He said his administration would not tolerate actions capable of undermining the APC’s fortunes in the 2027 elections.

The governor, who was represented by the state APC Chairman, Babatunde Kolawole, urged members of the group to take their mobilization campaign to the grassroots across the state’s 18 local government areas.

“Permit me to use this opportunity to reiterate for the umpteenth time our zero tolerance for anti-party activities. These will not be tolerated under any guise.

‎“Let your members go into your various wards and units and canvass massively for Mr. President,” he said.

He also urged APC members to mobilise support for Tinubu and the party’s candidates in the presidential, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections.

The governor commended the leadership of the City Boy Movement, particularly its Grand Patron, Seyi Tinubu, for providing what he described as a platform for young people to participate in the political process

The state Director of the movement, Oluwafemi Ayejusunle, said its immediate task was to strengthen its structure from the state level to the grassroots.

‎“We have three people per unit, and we are consolidating our structure to ensure that our mandate is met. And our mandate is to re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“That is why we are making this statement today, by mobilising our people from the grassroots to ensure that our statement is understood,” the coordinator stated.

He said the group would focus its mobilisation on youths, women, markets, campuses and communities while promoting the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.