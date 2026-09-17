2027: Nollywood Actress, Toyin Abraham Rejects APC’s Appointment

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has denied involvement in politics following her appointment into the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State APC had appointed several popular Nollywood actors and other entertainers to its campaign structure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko, Fuji musicians Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, Abass Akande Obesere and Adewale Ayuba, as well as Nollywood stars Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus and Bimbo Akintola, are among those listed in the party’s Entertainment and Creative Economy Directorate.

The names are contained in the full list of the Lagos APC Campaign Council released by the Kadri Obafemi Hamzat Media Centre on Thursday.

The campaign council is scheduled to be inaugurated on Friday, September 18, at the APC Secretariat on ACME Road, Ikeja.

According to the list, Toke Benson-Awoyinka will serve as Director of the Entertainment and Creative Economy Directorate, with Kosoko as Co-Director and Eniola Badmus as Deputy Director.

Reacting to the list making the rounds online, Toyin Abraham, in a post via her Instagram story, urged her followers to disregard the appointment.

According to the thespian, she is staying out of politics and is not a member of any campaign council.

She wrote, “I’m not a member of any campaign council. I have said it recently, I am staying out of politics. Please disregard the supposed inclusion of my name in any campaign committee.”