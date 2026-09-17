Toyin Abraham Reacts To Marriage Crisis Rumours, Speaks On Leaving Husband’s House

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has reacted to reports claiming that her marriage to actor Kolawole Ajeyemi is facing difficulties.

Naija News reports that the actress reacted after a social media report claimed that she and her husband were no longer on good terms and that she had moved out of their matrimonial home into a newly completed house.

The report was shared on Instagram by blogger Fatitell Gist, who referenced claims made by another blogger, Bukky Jesse, about the couple’s alleged marital problems.

According to the report, the rumour followed claims that Abraham and Ajeyemi had fallen out and that the actress had relocated to a house she recently built.

The blogger wrote, “Actress Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi and her husband, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, are facing fresh social media rumours of marital trouble after blogger, Bukky Jesse alleged that the couple are currently not on good terms and that Toyin has moved into her newly built home.”

Abraham, however, rejected the report in the comment section of the post.

She prayed against anything that could lead to a separation between her and her husband.

The actress also used a biblical reference while responding to the allegation, praying for herself, her husband and their marriage.

“Ako loruko baba, Omo ati emi mimo. Ori wa ko, eleda wa ko🙏🙏. .I reject the narrative. We are not in the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. It is not our destiny; it is not our creator,” she wrote.

Abraham and Ajeyemi got married in a private traditional ceremony in 2019 and they are blessed with a boy, Ire.