Wike VS APC Govs: ‘The Coalition Has Come To Stay’ – Olesin

A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Tajudeen Olesin, has said governors elected on the platform of the ruling party cannot determine the political alliances President Bola Tinubu should embrace ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Olesin, who recently defected from the APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the statement while reacting to the position of the APC Governors’ Forum on the Nyesom Wike-led Rainbow Coalition.

The former APC member expressed support for the coalition and argued that political actors had the constitutional right to form alliances and support candidates of their choice.

The APC Governors’ Forum had recently stated that its members would not support any political arrangement capable of weakening the party, undermining Tinubu’s re-election bid or affecting APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

Reacting, Olesin said the decision on political partnerships should not be dictated by governors.

Olesin said, “Wike is the leader of the coalition and he has every political right to decide who the coalition will work with and support in the election.

“Are political parties without presidential candidates forbidden from working with a presidential candidate of their choice?

“There is no democratic principle that says a political party must support only a candidate produced on its own platform.”

The PDP chieftain urged APC governors to focus on their records in office rather than opposing emerging political alliances.

He challenged them to explain how resources allocated to their states had improved the lives of residents.

Olesin further stated, “If the governors are proud of their achievements, let them showcase what they have been able to achieve with the allocations they have received so far

“Governors should show Nigerians how increased resources have translated into better lives for ordinary citizens.

“No governor should assume the responsibility of determining which political relationships the President should accept.”

He urged APC governors to concentrate on strengthening their party structures and convincing voters through their achievements.

“They should face governance, engage their people, strengthen their party structures and persuade voters with their records rather than attempting to dictate the limits of political alliances,” he added.

The former APC member said the ultimate decision on political alliances and electoral choices would rest with Nigerians.

“The coalition has come to stay. Rather than fighting it, let every political actor return to the people, present their records, make their case and allow Nigerians to decide,” Olesin said.