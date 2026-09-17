APC Members, Tinubu’s Appointees Fighting Over Looted Public Funds – Aisha Yesufu

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Aisha Yesufu, has alleged that some political appointees of President Bola Tinubu and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are fighting and confessing to how they looted public funds.

Naija News reports that Aisha made this know while reacting to remarks by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, that APC is not obsessed with NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Keyamo in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Thursday, said Peter Obi is being fact-checked, not obsessed over.

According to Keyamo, Peter Obi got away with lies during the 2023 election, but for the 2027 election, Nigerians are ready to fact-check every one of his claims.

Reacting to Keyamo’s post on 𝕏, Yesufu pointed at Tinubu’s inability to control his party members and appointees fighting over looted funds.

Aisha Yesufu also stated that everything about President Tinubu’s leadership as “abysmally disastrous.”

She wrote, “Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been unable to control his party members and appointees and they are currently all over the place fighting each other and spilling the beans on how they are looting public funds.

“It says everything about the leadership of Mr Tinubu! Abysmally disastrous.”

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