‘The Evidence Is Clear, Desist From Deceiving Nigerians’ – Presidency Hits Peter Obi

The Presidency has urged Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to stop deceiving Nigerians with sanctimonious sermons.

Naija News reports that this comes against the backdrop of the Anambra State debt scandal, where Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration claimed that it was still repaying debt borrowed by Peter Obi’s administration during his tenure as governor.

In a post on his verified 𝕏 handle on Thursday, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the evidence of Peter Obi’s spending and massive borrowing in a small state like Anambra is clear and questioned how he can fix a complex federation of 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Onanuga also described Peter Obi’s eight-year tenure as a failure, urging him to stop deceiving Nigerians with sermons.

He wrote, “The evidence is clear. If a small, homogeneous state like Anambra could not be transformed despite $4.05 billion in spending and massive borrowing, how can the same manager promise to fix a complex federation of 36 states and the FCT?

“Mr Obi’s eight years were an unmitigated failure, now masked by revisionism. He should desist from deceiving Nigerians with sanctimonious sermons.

“The desperation is even clearer in his reported four-year single-term pact with his running mate, in direct contradiction of the two-term, eight-year provision of the 1999 Constitution.”