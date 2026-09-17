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‘The Evidence Is Clear, Desist From Deceiving Nigerians’ – Presidency Hits Peter Obi

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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L-R: NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi and Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga
L-R: NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi and Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga

Key Takeaways

  • The Presidency, through President Bola Tinubu’s aide, Bayo Onanuga, told NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to stop deceiving Nigerians with sermons.
  • Bayo Onanuga cited Anambra debt allegations and claimed Obi’s government spent $4.05 billion and borrowed heavily, questioning his ability to run 36 states and the FCT.
  • Onanuga called Obi’s eight-year tenure an “unmitigated failure” and attacked reports of a four-year single-term pact with his running mate as unconstitutional.

The Presidency has urged Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to stop deceiving Nigerians with sanctimonious sermons.

Naija News reports that this comes against the backdrop of the Anambra State debt scandal, where Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration claimed that it was still repaying debt borrowed by Peter Obi’s administration during his tenure as governor.

In a post on his verified 𝕏 handle on Thursday, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the evidence of Peter Obi’s spending and massive borrowing in a small state like Anambra is clear and questioned how he can fix a complex federation of 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Onanuga also described Peter Obi’s eight-year tenure as a failure, urging him to stop deceiving Nigerians with sermons.

He wrote, “The evidence is clear. If a small, homogeneous state like Anambra could not be transformed despite $4.05 billion in spending and massive borrowing, how can the same manager promise to fix a complex federation of 36 states and the FCT?

“Mr Obi’s eight years were an unmitigated failure, now masked by revisionism. He should desist from deceiving Nigerians with sanctimonious sermons.

“The desperation is even clearer in his reported four-year single-term pact with his running mate, in direct contradiction of the two-term, eight-year provision of the 1999 Constitution.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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