I Have My Integrity – Patience Ozokwor Names Presidential Candidate She Is Supporting

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, has declared her support for Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Ozokwor made her position known while attending an event organized under the banner of “Celebrities for Peter Obi.”

Speaking at the event, Ozokwor described Nigeria as a country with vast resources but said the nation had not been able to fully benefit from what it has.

The actress said Nigeria had been blessed with many resources by God, arguing that countries with far less natural wealth had been able to achieve better living conditions for their citizens.

She also raised concerns about the growing gap between wealthy Nigerians and those struggling to meet their basic needs.

According to her, some individuals have accumulated enough wealth to provide for several generations of their families, while many Nigerians continue to face hardship.

She said: “I see this country as a spoiled child. There is nothing God did not provide for us. Other nations of the world, if they have one-quarter of what God has given to us, would be better than what they are today. Some people in this country have laid up for themselves, for their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Celebrities here, what we have, we have our faces. We have our integrity. I have mine.”