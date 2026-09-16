Peter Obi Counters Anambra State Govt, Releases Handover Note As Evidence (Photo)

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has countered the claims by the Anambra State government under Charles Soludo that he left loans and other liabilities when he completed his tenure as the state governor.

Obi on Wednesday made public his handover note, dated March 17, 2024, which shows a summary of the full financial statement of the Anambra State government as at close of business that day.

The statement showed a net positive balance of over ₦ 86 billion.

Naija News recalls that the Anambra State government had claimed it is still repaying loans obtained by previous administrations, including those of former governors Peter Obi and Willie Obiano.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Izuchukwu Okafor, made this revelation on Sunday while speaking on the Ndi Anambra podcast released by the state government’s New Media team.

He said the inherited loans are part of the incumbent administration’s financial commitments, despite the Chukwuma Soludo administration’s decision not to take fresh commercial bank loans since it came into office.

However, Obi refuted the claim and vowed that he would stop campaigning for the 2027 presidency if there is evidence to support the claim by the Soludo government.

In response, the Anambra State Government disputed Obi’s claim that he left office without outstanding debts or unpaid financial obligations, saying state records show that liabilities incurred during his administration or inherited by it remained outstanding.

Reacting in a statement titled “Gov Peter Obi and Record of Public Debt in Anambra: Facts Beyond Propaganda and Lies,” the Commissioner for Information and Value Reorientation, Law Mefor, described Obi’s position on the state’s debt profile as false.

Mefor said eight external loans linked to projects implemented during or inherited by the Obi administration remained outstanding, with a combined balance of $92.35 million, which the government put at ₦127.37 billion as of June 30, 2026.

However, the Obi camp has now shared the former Governor’s handover note to Willie Obiano, who took over the office from him.

The note was shared on Wednesday by the Interim National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement worldwide, Yunusa Tanko.

“Let other Governors from 1999 till date have the courage to publish their handover notes to their successors as Peter Obi has done. Be accountable to the people,” he wrote.

See the details below.