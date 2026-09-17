2027: ‘Peter Obi Got Away With Lies In 2023’ – Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has dismissed suggestions that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is obsessed with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Keyamo made this known in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Thursday, saying Peter Obi is being fact-checked, not obsessed over.

According to Keyamo, Peter Obi got away with lies during the 2023 election, but for the 2027 election, Nigerians are ready to fact-check every one of his claims.

He wrote, “I see some suggestions that everyone is ‘obsessed’ about Peter Obi because we are always talking about him. I am sorry, but they miss the point. When someone lies per second, you also have to fact-check him per second. He got away with the lies in 2023, but this time Nigerians are ready to fact-check every claim of the ‘yes-daddy’ man.

“Therefore, to put it simply, the amount of time we talk about Peter Obi is directly proportional to the amount of lies he tells.”

Meanwhile, Keyamo recently condemned the blockade of Peter Obi by suspected thugs during his visit to Benue State.

Keyamo, in a statement, described the incident as unacceptable in a democracy, saying politicians should be allowed to move freely and conduct their political activities without intimidation or violence.

Recall that Obi’s convoy was attacked by protesters and prevented from reaching the venue of his visit in Benue State on Tuesday.

Reacting to the development, Keyamo said whether the protest was linked to internal disagreements within the NDC, as suggested by the Benue State Government, or allegedly sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC) or another opposition party, the incident should be condemned.