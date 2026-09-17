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2027: ‘I Will Stop Campaigning’ – Peter Obi Challenges Critics On Misappropriation Of Funds In Anambra

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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NDC Presidential candidate, Peter Obi
NDC Presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, challenged critics to prove any misappropriation during his eight-year Anambra tenure, saying he will stop campaigning for 2027 if shown.
  • Peter Obi told Nigerians at a Washington, D.C. meeting that he received about half a trillion naira as governor and demanded proof of 1% diversion.
  • Peter Obi released a March 17, 2024 handover note showing over ₦86 billion net balance to Willie Obiano, shared by Obidient Movement coordinator, Yunusa Tanko.

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has challenged anyone to trace any misappropriation of funds during his eight-year tenure as governor of Anambra State.

The declaration comes shortly after the Anambra State government stated that the current administration was still servicing loans and liabilities inherited from previous governments, including Peter Obi’s administration.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, while speaking with Nigerians at a meeting in Washington, D.C., said he would stop campaigning and saying anything regarding the 2027 presidential election if anyone can prove that 1% of the funds was misappropriated during his tenure.

He said, “I was Governor of Anambra State for eight years and received about half a trillion naira.

“If you can trace where 1% of it was misappropriated, I will stop campaigning. I won’t say anything again concerning the 2027 presidential election.”

Meanwhile,  Peter Obi, has countered the claims by the Anambra State government under Charles Soludo that he left loans and other liabilities when he completed his tenure as the state governor.

Peter Obi on Wednesday made public his handover note, dated March 17, 2024, which summarises the full financial statement of the Anambra State government as at the close of business that day.

The statement showed a net positive balance of over ₦ 86 billion in the handover note to Willie Obiano, who took over the office from him.

The note was shared by the Interim National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement worldwide, Yunusa Tanko.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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