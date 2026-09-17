Keyamo Backs Soludo, Says Peter Obi Must Be Scrutinized Like Tinubu

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has defended the Anambra State Government’s decision to scrutinise the record of the former governor of the state and presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.

Keyamo said it was hypocritical for Nigerians to continue examining the record of President Bola Tinubu, who governed Lagos State about 27 years ago, while objecting to scrutiny of Obi’s administration in Anambra State, which ended about 19 years ago.

Naija News reports that the Minister made the comment in a statement on Thursday while reacting to the ongoing dispute between Obi and the administration of Governor Charles Soludo over the former governor’s record in office.

The Anambra State Government has in recent days released records on alleged loans and other outstanding obligations, said to have been left behind by Obi after his tenure in office.

Obi has however dismissed the claims, insisting that he left Anambra as governor without owing salaries, pensions, gratuities, contractors or suppliers.

The former governor also challenged the Soludo administration to prove otherwise, saying he would stop his 2027 presidential campaign if it established that he left debts behind.

The state government, however, disputed the claims, with the Commissioner for Information and Value Reorientation, Law Mefor, releasing documents and figures which he said showed that Obi’s administration incurred loans and left some outstanding obligations.

According to reports, the state government said external loans contracted during Obi’s tenure amounted to $123.7m, with an outstanding balance of $92.35m as of June 2026. It also disputed Obi’s claim that he left more than N2.13bn in an ecological fund account.

Obi has maintained that he did not leave the state indebted, insisting that he paid what was due before leaving office in 2014.

Reacting to the controversy, Keyamo accused those criticising Soludo and the Anambra State Government of applying different standards to Tinubu and Obi.

He said, “Hypocrites everywhere! It is okay to continue to scrutinise the records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State 27 years ago, but it is abomination to scrutinise Peter Obi’s record as Governor 19 years ago!”

The minister noted that both Tinubu and Obi are seeking the same office, arguing that their records in public office should therefore be open to examination.

“Yet, they are both running for the same office.”

Keyamo also questioned why some people are criticizing the Anambra State Government for releasing information about Obi’s tenure, particularly when the former governor had made claims about his administration.

“How can someone question why the Anambra State Government is reeling out facts at this time?” he asked.

“A Presidential candidate makes bogus claims as to his tenure as Governor, yet you don’t want him to be fact-checked? What type of hypocrisy is this?”

The minister concluded by expressing support for Soludo’s decision to challenge claims concerning the administration of his predecessor.

“Governor Soludo, take a bow; take your flowers,” Keyamo said.