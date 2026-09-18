‘We Will Not Allow You To Use APC To Build Your Own Party’ – Farouk Aliyu Fires Wike

Former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Farouq Aliyu, has said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, will not be allowed to use the All Progressives Congress (APC) to build his own party.

Naija News reports that Aliyu made this statement on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, while reacting to the recent feud between Wike and the APC governors.

Recall that Wike has recently described the APC governors as “politically lazy.”

Wike’s comment stemmed from a communique read by the chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, stating that the APC Governors rejected any alliance that threatened the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu and other candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on the development, Farouq said Wike is bringing arrogance to the party, and it will not be tolerated.

While thanking Wike for his contribution to the APC, Farouq said Wike cannot enter the party through the back door in the name of supporting Tinubu.

He said, “Arrogance is not good in politics. We are not trying to be arrogant to the Nigerian people, but that’s what we think Wike is bringing.

“We appreciate what he did for us, and anybody that is willing to destroy his party for us, we welcome him, like Wike tried to destroy his party.

“Now, we will not allow him to also use our party, the APC, to build his own party, the PDP. He cannot come through the back door in the name of support for President Tinubu.”