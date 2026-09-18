Nigeria @66: FG Unveils Programme For October 1 Independence Day Celebration

The Federal Government has begun preparations for Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary, with a low-key celebration planned to mark the October 1, 2026 event.

Naija News reports that an Inter-Ministerial Committee set up to coordinate the anniversary held its inaugural meeting on Thursday and unveiled the programme of activities leading to the celebration.

The Head of the Information and Public Relations Department in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Chris Ugwuegbulam, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

The meeting was chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office (PEAO), Mrs Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens.

Programme Of Activities

According to the SGF, the anniversary activities will begin with a World Press Conference on Thursday, September 24.

This will be followed by a Juma’at Service on Friday, September 25, and a Church Service on Sunday, September 27.

An Independence Day Public Lecture is scheduled for Wednesday, September 30, while President Bola Tinubu will deliver a nationwide broadcast on Thursday, October 1.

Akume said the anniversary would provide an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of the nation’s founding fathers and heroines who worked for the country’s independence from colonial rule.

He added that the achievements recorded since independence were built on the foundation laid by the country’s nationalists.

The SGF also said the celebration would provide an opportunity for the administration to highlight its achievements and efforts to reposition the country through its reform initiatives amid the socio-economic challenges facing Nigerians.

Committee Members

The committee is chaired by the SGF and includes the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Other members are the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman; and Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, is also a member of the committee.

Other members include the Permanent Secretary, State House, Temitope Peter Fashedemi; Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Ibrahim Abubakar Kana; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Kachollom Daju; Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, John Chidiebere Ezeamama; Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu; Director-General, Department of State Services, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi; Commander, Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Adebisi Olusegun Onasanya; and Permanent Secretary, PEAO, Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens.

The SGF said the committee is responsible for planning, organizing and executing all approved activities for the October 1 celebration.

It is also expected to co-opt organizations or individuals considered relevant to the successful execution of the programme and document the activities for future reference.

The committee will also handle any other assignment required to ensure the successful implementation of the anniversary programme.

Akume described this year’s celebration as low-key and urged members of the committee to work with urgency because of the limited time before October 1.