President Macron Of France Hosts Tinubu To Private Dinner (Photo)

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, on Thursday, hosted President Bola Tinubu for a private dinner.

The dinner between the two leaders held at the Élysée Palace in France.

This development was disclosed on Friday by the Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun.

“French President @EmmanuelMacron hosted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a private dinner last night at the Élysée Palace,” he wrote on 𝕏.

Also, Tinubu’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said the meeting between Tinubu and Macron reflects the enduring relationship between Nigeria and France and their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had earlier arrived in Paris, France, to continue his three-week annual leave in Europe.

Naija News learnt that Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Ayodele Oke, received the President on arrival.

Recall Tinubu departed Abuja on Sunday, August 30, 2026, for a three-week holiday, with London as his first stop, before proceeding to Paris for the next leg of the vacation.

According to a statement issued at the time by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, titled ‘President Tinubu Begins Three-Week Leave,’ the President is expected to return to Abuja after the vacation to join the campaign for the January 2027 general election.