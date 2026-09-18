Ogun PDP Petitions IGP Over Alleged Attack On Campaign Train

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Nigeria Police Force to carry out a thorough and impartial investigation into the alleged attack on its campaign train in Ososa, Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that the State Chairman of the party, Dr Abayomi Tella, made the demand on Thursday while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta on alleged harassment, intimidation and victimization of PDP members in Ogun.

Tella appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to send a special investigation team to the state to investigate the incident.

The alleged attack took place on Wednesday during the flag-off of the PDP’s Ogun East campaign.

Tella said the campaign started peacefully as the convoy moved from different local government areas through Ijebu-Ode towards Odogbolu.

He alleged that the last set of vehicles in the convoy came under attack at Ososa, where hoodlums reportedly fired gunshots and threw stones and other objects at the campaigners.

According to him, several vehicles were damaged while some party members sustained injuries.

The PDP chairman said the police investigation should determine, among other things, the type of firearm allegedly used during the incident.

“The first thing I would plead with the IGP to do is to thoroughly investigate what transpired on Wednesday and ascertain what type of gun was used to shoot at our candidate’s car,” he said.

“What type of gun was used to shoot at that particular rim that can penetrate it? I think that’s important.”

Tella said he personally inspected a vehicle belonging to Hon. Agbolade, whom he identified as the party’s candidate for the affected constituency, and claimed that the vehicle had a gunshot mark on its alloy rim after its tyre was deflated.

He added that photographs and videos showing the damaged vehicles were available.

The PDP chairman said the matter was reported at the Idowa Police Division and the Igbeba Area Command.

However, he expressed concern over the alleged arrest of some PDP members who he described as victims of the incident.

“It is sad that the police have now arrested PDP members who are meant to be the complainants. These complainants are the people who were attacked, and they are our members,” he said.

Tella claimed that between five and six PDP members were still in police custody, while others were allegedly being searched for by the police.

He urged the police to “act with conscience” and investigate the incident without bias.

“We also want to appeal to the Nigerian Police to act with conscience and conduct a thorough investigation into this particular matter,” Tella said.

He described the IGP as an exemplary leader and said the PDP would continue to pursue peaceful political engagement in the state.

“I think I have a right to walk anywhere in Ogun State, even by extension, in Nigeria. If I now have to be walking around and I have to watch my back, then it means they want to fail the IGP. But I stand with him that he will not fail,” he said.

PDP Alleges Campaign Venue Blocked

Tella also alleged that the PDP was stopped from holding its Ogun East campaign flag-off at Idowa despite obtaining approval and paying ₦170,000 for the use of the venue.

He said party officials initially contacted the Dagburewe of Idowa, who directed them to the Olootu, whom he identified as the official in charge of the venue.

According to Tella, the Olootu approved the use of the venue and provided a community account into which the party paid the required ₦170,000.

“We met the Olootu, and he gave approval for us to use the venue and provided the community account into which we paid the required sum of ₦170,000. We have the payment receipt available with us,” he said.

He alleged that the party was prevented from using the venue a few hours before the scheduled event, forcing it to move the rally to Odogbolu.

Tella said the campaign train later moved through major streets in Ijebu-Ode before heading towards Idowa and Ososa.

He claimed that the campaigners received a warm welcome from residents at Idowa market before meeting resistance from people who allegedly said they had instructions from the traditional ruler not to allow the convoy to pass.

“We remained calm. We stayed there until we were able to plead and get through the gates, after which we left Idowa township,” he said.

APC Reacts

Naija News reports that the allegations came after the Ogun State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olufemi Nuberu, condemned what he described as sporadic shooting during the incident.

Nuberu alleged that the shooting involved security personnel attached to the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

He called on the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the incident and ensure that anyone found culpable is held accountable.

Tella, however, maintained that the PDP remained committed to peaceful political participation and would not be intimidated ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The PDP is too united to be destabilised. We will remain unwavering in our commitment to emancipate and liberate the people of Ogun State,” he said.

He also alleged that the incidents were part of attempts by the ruling party to suppress the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We also want the public to be aware of what we believe are the game plans of the ruling party to victimise and oppress the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections,” Tella said.