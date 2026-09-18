Security Beef Up In Anambra As Schools Resume

The Anambra State command of the Nigeria Police Force has stepped up security around schools and other key locations across the state as students return for the new academic session.

Naija News reports that the deployment, which is part of the Inspector-General of Police’s Safe School Initiative, is being carried out by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, ACP Harrison Oruruo.

Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this on Thursday, saying officers from the police, sister security agencies and other relevant stakeholders had been deployed to designated schools and strategic locations.

He said the exercise was aimed at improving security around schools, educating pupils and students on personal safety and helping to create a safe learning environment.

“The deployment is aimed at strengthening security around educational institutions, sensitising pupils and students on personal safety and security awareness, assisting school children with safe road crossing, and providing other necessary policing services to maintain a safe and conducive learning environment,” Ikenga said.

He noted that the exercise would also strengthen cooperation between the Police, school authorities, teachers, parents, guardians, host communities and other stakeholders.

He said the collaboration would help in the early detection, prevention and quick response to security threats around schools.

“Personnel deployed for the exercise have been directed to maintain high-visibility presence, monitor activities within and around school environments, assist pupils and students, particularly during peak arrival and closing periods, and respond promptly to security concerns,” Ikenga added.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting children, teachers, school authorities and other members of the school community.

He urged school authorities, parents, guardians and students to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons, activities or emerging security threats to the Police or other relevant security agencies.