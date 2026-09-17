Police Tighten Security As Shettima Arrives Adamawa

Vice President Kashim Shettima will visit Adamawa State on Thursday to pay a condolence visit to the family of late elder statesman, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur.

Naija News reports that Shettima is leading a Federal Government delegation to condole with the Adamawa State Government, Adamawa Emirate Council and the immediate family of Tukur, who died last Saturday and was buried on Sunday in Yola.

Ahead of the visit, the Adamawa State Police Command has deployed personnel and specialized units across the state capital to provide security and ensure a hitch-free movement for the Vice President and his delegation.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Kabir Umar Hassan, ordered the deployment of the Command’s operational assets to strategic locations.

According to him, personnel from the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Intelligence Unit and Traffic Unit, as well as Divisional Police Officers, have been mobilized for the visit.

Nguroje said the Commissioner also directed the police to carry out traffic diversions and stop-and-search operations in and around the state capital.

He urged residents to cooperate with security personnel and remain law-abiding throughout the visit.

“CP warns all miscreants and criminally minded individuals to keep their distance and steer clear of venues of the visit, as the Command will not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone who attempts to cause a breach of peace or disrupt the visit.

“The Command urges members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious person or movement to the nearest police station or via the Command’s emergency lines.

“The Commissioner reassures the good people of Adamawa State of the Command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property,” Nguroje stated.

Meanwhile, the residence of the late Tukur has continued to receive mourners, with sympathizers trooping in to condole with his family and the people of Adamawa State over his death at the age of 90.