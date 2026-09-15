VP Shettima Returns To Nigeria After BRICS Summit In India

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Nigeria after representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, India.

This development was confirmed to Naija News in a statement on Tuesday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha.

He disclosed that during the visit, VP Shettima participated in the summit’s high-level sessions and held bilateral engagements aimed at advancing Nigeria’s economic and diplomatic interests.

Key engagements included a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where both sides discussed renewed crude oil trade, investment, pharmaceuticals, defence, digital technology, fintech, renewable energy, and other strategic sectors.

Senator Shettima also met with the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, reaffirming Nigeria’s support for multilateralism and a more inclusive global economic order.

At the summit, the Vice President delivered President Tinubu’s message calling for reforms of global governance and financial institutions, while positioning Nigeria as a gateway to Africa’s expanding market under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Nigeria also used the summit to deepen its engagement with BRICS member and partner countries in agriculture, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and human-capital development.