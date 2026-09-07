11 Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Adamawa

At least 11 people have reportedly been killed following an early-morning attack on Zaranga village in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Several residents were also said to be missing after suspected Boko Haram insurgents invaded the community on Monday, opening fire and setting houses ablaze.

A resident, who spoke to Punch on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said search teams and security personnel had moved into surrounding areas to locate those still unaccounted for.

The resident said the attackers stormed Zaranga in the early hours of Monday, forcing villagers to flee for safety.

He said 11 bodies had been recovered as of the time he spoke, but expressed concern that the casualty figure could change because several residents remained missing.

“For now, 11 dead bodies have been recovered. Many people are still missing. Search teams and security personnel are in the forest searching for the missing people,” he said.

The resident added that houses were set ablaze during the assault.

Another resident of the community said the attack had claimed the lives of three members of his family. According to him, his wife and two other relatives were among the bodies recovered following the raid.

“My wife and two of my family members were also killed during the early morning invasion of my village,” he said.