23 Terrorists Killed As Boko Haram, ISWAP Clash In Sambisa

At least 23 fighters have reportedly been killed in a fresh round of infighting between Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

The casualties were said to have been recorded over two days of hostilities between the rival terrorist factions, which have repeatedly battled for territory and influence in the North-East.

Counter-terrorism analyst, Zagazola Makama, disclosed the development in a post on 𝕏, saying the latest confrontation occurred around Chingolo in Bama Local Government Area.

According to Makama, the latest battle was triggered by the movement of ISWAP fighters into the Chingolo axis, prompting Boko Haram elements already operating in the area to launch an attack.

The confrontation reportedly developed into prolonged exchanges of gunfire as both groups attempted to defend their positions.

Makama said available intelligence indicated the fighting was part of renewed hostilities between the factions that began about two days earlier.

More than 23 fighters from both sides had reportedly been killed since the clashes started, he added.

Makama said the rival groups were attempting to prevent each other from extending influence within the forest, resulting in the latest violent confrontation.

Security forces were reportedly monitoring the movements of the rival factions and gathering intelligence arising from the confrontation.

According to Makama, the renewed fighting could further stretch the groups at a time when military operations against terrorist positions are continuing across the North-East.

He said troops had maintained pressure on insurgent camps and supply structures in an effort to restrict their ability to operate freely.

“The military has continued to target terrorist concentrations, logistics networks and hideouts as part of efforts to degrade the insurgents and deny them freedom of action,” Makama said.

Despite the reported losses suffered by the rival groups, residents of communities around Sambisa Forest have been advised not to let their guard down.

Makama said security officials had urged residents to alert authorities to unusual movements as operations continued in the area.

“However, security officials have urged communities in areas surrounding the Sambisa Forest to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements to the authorities,” he added.