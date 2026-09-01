Woman, Two Children Flee Terrorist Camp, Surrender To Troops In Borno

A 45-year-old woman identified as Mrs Yaganama Abdul and her two children have fled a terrorist camp in Borno State and surrendered themselves to the Nigerian Army troops.

Abdul, who is suspected to be a family member of terrorists, reportedly escaped from the Burari terrorist enclave following a recent violent clashes between rival factions operating in the area.

She later surrendered to troops of the Nigerian Army’s 112 Task Force Battalion in Mafa Local Government Area at about 4:00 p.m. on August 28, 2026, alongside her two children, identified as nine-year-old Yafatai Abdul and four-year-old Guja Abdul.

According to renowned security analyst and counter-insurgency expert in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, sources said preliminary questioning by the troops indicated that the family fled the enclave amid the reported clashes between rival terrorist groups.

Following their surrender, the woman and her children were profiled and documented by the troops as part of ongoing security and intelligence procedures, Naija News understands.

The development is expected to provide security agencies with valuable information on activities within the terrorist enclave, particularly the circumstances surrounding the reported clashes between rival factions.

‎Meanwhile, the Nigerian military has secured the rescue of 21 kidnapped victims, including 15 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kogi State.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja.

Onoja said 21 victims, comprising eight males and 13 females, had been rescued from the Egume-Ochaja forest.

He stated that the military will sustain efforts to rescue residents abducted in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to the spokesperson, military formations had continued to collaborate with other security agencies and state government institutions through intelligence sharing and the identification of areas requiring security intervention.