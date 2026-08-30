Troops, Air Force Kill 26 Terrorists In Borno Attack

At least 26 terrorists were reportedly killed after troops of Operation Hadin Kai repelled an attack on security forces in Kadiya village, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The counter-insurgency operation, which involved both ground troops and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), was launched after security operatives received intelligence about the movement of suspected terrorists in the area.

According to Zagazola Makama, a publication specialising in counter-insurgency operations in the Lake Chad region, the incident occurred late on Friday.

The terrorists reportedly encountered personnel of the 101 Special Forces Battalion at about 10:45 pm while attempting to operate around the community.

The troops responded to the attack, forcing the insurgents to retreat from the area.

Makama, citing military sources, reported that the terrorists came under a coordinated ground and aerial assault as they attempted to withdraw.

The fleeing terrorists were subsequently targeted by the Nigerian Air Force in two separate precision air strikes.

The first bombardment reportedly focused on a group of about 10 terrorists who had taken shelter beneath trees in an attempt to evade the troops.

A second air strike was later carried out against insurgents attempting to escape through the Tunbuns/Kangarwa axis.

According to the report, the two aerial operations resulted in the deaths of 25 terrorists, while 10 motorcycles allegedly used by the fighters were destroyed.

A subsequent clearance operation by ground troops on Saturday morning uncovered the body of another terrorist along the route used by the insurgents to withdraw.

The discovery brought the reported death toll from the operation to 26. The troops also recovered ammunition and other items during the operation.

Among the recovered items were 253 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm PKT ammunition, 12 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and two anti-aircraft rounds.

Other items recovered included a shuttle bag, eye protector, a pair of spectacles and two wristwatches.

The military operation saw four soldiers reportedly sustain injuries during the confrontation. One Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle was also damaged in the attack.

The injured personnel were evacuated for medical treatment and are reportedly in stable condition.