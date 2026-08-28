Troops Destroy Boko Haram, ISWAP Camp

Nigerian Army troops have dismantled a suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist hideout in the Kopre Mountain area of Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Naija News reports that the operation, carried out in the early hours of Wednesday, was conducted jointly with the Tactical Team of the Office of the National Security Adviser following intelligence on the presence and activities of terrorists in the mountainous area.

The military said troops of Operation Hadin Kai encountered the terrorists twice during the operation and killed more than 21 of them.

Several other insurgents were said to have escaped into the surrounding terrain with gunshot wounds.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the military disclosed that the troops also destroyed the terrorists’ logistics facilities during the operation.

The security forces recovered several AK-47 rifles, magazines and a large quantity of 7.62mm ammunition from the area.

Other items destroyed during the operation included motorcycles, bicycles and jerrycans filled with Premium Motor Spirit, which the terrorists were believed to have kept as part of their logistics.

The Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North-East, Captain Mohammed Goni, said the operation was also aimed at locating and rescuing people abducted from Mussa and the Lassa axis.

Goni said troops would continue combing the area until the victims were found.

He said, “The Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, remains resolute in sustaining aggressive, intelligence-driven operations aimed at locating and rescuing abducted persons, dismantling terrorist strongholds, degrading their logistics and fighting capabilities.”

He added that search-and-rescue operations had been intensified to ensure that the abducted persons were located and brought to safety.

The military high command commended the personnel involved in the operation, particularly the soldiers and members of the ONSA Tactical Team, for their coordination and performance during the assault.

The command described the troops’ actions as demonstrating gallantry, professionalism, resilience and seamless coordination.

It said the successful operation also underscored the ability of Nigerian security forces to deploy combat power into difficult and mountainous terrain while restricting the freedom of movement and operations of terrorists.

The military said operations against terrorist groups in the North-East would continue, with intelligence-led missions being sustained to disrupt their camps, logistics networks and fighting capabilities.