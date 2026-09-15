Two Mobile Police Officers Killed In Fresh Benue Attack

Two newly deployed Mobile Police officers have been killed in Ayilamo community, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, after armed attackers ambushed them while they were on their way to meet the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

Naija News understands that the latest attack has raised the number of policemen killed in Ayilamo to six in just three days.

The incident happened around 6pm on Monday as the officers were reportedly heading to escort the DPO of Ayilamo, who was returning to the community from Makurdi.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Peter Aondongu, confirmed the attack to journalists in Makurdi on Tuesday.

Aondongu said the DPO’s entourage was ambushed while returning from Makurdi to Ayilamo, confirming that police personnel were attacked.

He said two policemen were killed in the incident.

The identities of the deceased officers were not immediately released as of the time of filing this report.

The attack came just three days after gunmen killed four Mobile Police officers and seven civilians in Ayilamo on Friday.

According to Daily Trust, residents who spoke to newsmen blamed the latest attack on suspected armed invaders operating from forests and deserted villages within Tombo Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area (LGA).

They raised concern over the reported movement of armed men through forests and abandoned settlements in the area.

The residents called for sustained security operations in the area to prevent further attacks and protect communities and security personnel.