PDP Cross River Gov Candidate Denies Criminal Record Allegation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Cross River State, Arthur-Jarvis Archibong, has dismissed allegations that he has a criminal record, describing the claim as false and politically motivated.

Archibong, who spoke with journalists in Calabar on Wednesday, said the allegation was contained in what he described as a ludicrous, mischievous and artificially concocted advertorial allegedly sponsored by the Cross River State Government.

The PDP candidate challenged anyone with evidence of criminal offences against him to make such records public.

Reacting to the publication, Archibong said the allegation was aimed at damaging his reputation ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Archibong said, “My attention has been drawn to a ludicrous, deliberately mischievous, vicious and artificially concocted advertorial clearly emanating from the Cross River State Government. The plain summary of the advertorial is that I, Sir Arthur-Jarvis Archibong, have criminal records.

“Let me state categorically that I dare anyone with criminal records against me to make the same public or forever remain silent.

“I am an honest, clean and hardworking citizen of Cross River State in particular and Nigeria at large. I have no criminal records on any matter, anywhere in Nigeria.”

Archibong alleged that the publication was an attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress administration in the state to slow down his growing political support.

According to him, his increasing acceptance across the three senatorial districts had become a source of concern for the government.

Archibong further stated, “The advertorial is clearly a desperate attempt by this APC state government to push back on the overwhelming reality that our soaring popularity and acceptance by the broad generality of Cross Riverians across the three senatorial zones has completely obliterated any chance of their returning to Government House in 2027.

“The people of Cross River State are fully resolved to kick them out of office owing to chronic maladministration that has generated no concrete infrastructural or human development. They must begin to pack their bags now.”

The PDP candidate further accused the APC administration of using what he described as wickedness, syncretism and cultism while presenting itself as a government based on religious values.

He alleged that there were plans to use violence and cult groups before, during and after the 2027 elections. Archibong said the latest attack marked a shift from his camp’s focus on issue-based politics.

“Whatever response they now get would be a natural and logical consequence of this wicked salvo. He who sows the wind reaps the whirlwind,” he said.

The Cross River State chapter of the APC in an interview with Punch, dismissed Archibong’s claims that the government was planning to use cultists to create unrest during the 2027 elections.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Inyang, said the allegations were unfounded and accused the PDP of making claims because it lacked public support.

“The allegation is from a party that is not prepared to face the people, and we can only advise them to get ready to face the ultimate defeat that lies ahead of them,” Inyang said.