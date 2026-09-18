It Was The Right Thing To Do – Toyin Abraham Reveals Why She Rejected APC Appointment

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has explained why she rejected her inclusion in the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Abraham made the clarification in a post on 𝕏 while responding to a user who claimed that her decision could stop people from bullying her.

The actress said her decision had nothing to do with pressure or bullying from anyone.

She explained that she took the step because she believed it was the right thing to do after discovering that her name had been included on a list without her knowledge.

Abraham said she was surprised to wake up and find her name on the list despite having no prior knowledge of the development.

She also reiterated her earlier position that she is not interested in politics.

She wrote: “I didn’t do it because of any bully. I did it because it was the right thing to do. I woke up and saw my name on a list I knew absolutely nothing about. Moreover, I’ve already said it, I’m not interested in politics.”

Her latest clarification comes after her name appeared among members of the Lagos APC campaign council for the 2027 elections, where she was listed under the Entertainment and Creative Economy Directorate.