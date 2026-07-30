Toyin Abraham Not Involved In My Marriage Crash – Femi Adebayo’s Ex-Wife

Omotayo Sanusi, popularly known as Iyan Aladuke and the estranged wife of Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Femi Adebayo, has denied claims that actress Toyin Abraham contributed to the breakdown of her marriage.

Naija News reports that Sanusi, in a statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday, described the allegation as false and said Abraham had no role in the problems that led to the end of the union.

She explained that she had previously ignored several claims about her marriage but decided to respond after the allegation continued to circulate as fact.

“I have deliberately chosen not to publicly respond to the many false stories and allegations surrounding my marriage. However, because these narratives continue to spread and are being presented as facts, I believe it is necessary to address one of them,” she wrote.

Sanusi rejected claims that Abraham informed her that another actress was romantically involved with Adebayo during a film production, leading her to confront people at the location.

According to her, no such incident occurred.

“The allegation that actress Toyin Abraham was responsible for the problems in my marriage by allegedly informing me that another actress was with my then-partner on a movie set is completely false.

“For the record, I never confronted, attacked, assaulted, or harassed any woman or man at any movie location.

“No such incident ever took place,” she stated.

The entrepreneur said she was present throughout the production referenced in the rumours and played an active role in caring for the cast and crew.

She claimed that her team provided catering and welfare support for more than 500 people for over one month as part of her contribution to the project.

“I was present on that production from the very beginning until the end of the shoot. My team and I were solely responsible for the welfare of the entire production, catering for over 500 cast and crew members for more than one month as my contribution and support to my then-partner.

“In a production involving over 500 people, I find it difficult to understand how such an incident could have allegedly occurred without a single witness, or how no one heard or witnessed this falsehood,” she added.

Sanusi challenged anyone claiming to have been assaulted or harassed by her during the production to publicly present their account.

“I believe it is only fair that if anyone genuinely claims to have been attacked by me, directly or indirectly, they should come forward and say so themselves.

“Until then, I respectfully ask that people stop repeating and amplifying false narratives that have no basis in truth,” she said.

‘Silence Not Admission Of Guilt’

Sanusi said she had remained silent because she preferred peace to public disputes, stressing that her decision should not be regarded as confirmation of the allegations.

“I have remained silent out of respect for everyone involved and because I chose peace over public disputes. However, my silence should never be interpreted as an admission that these allegations are true.

“This statement serves as my official clarification on this particular allegation. I sincerely hope it brings an end to the continued circulation of this false narrative,” she added.

In a separate Instagram post, she criticised those who circulated allegations against her but questioned her decision to respond.

“It’s amazing how some people have no problem sponsoring lies, promoting falsehoods, and amplifying damaging narratives about someone’s life. But the moment that person decides to speak up, present the truth, or correct the record, they’re suddenly accused of ‘doing too much.’

“So, it’s acceptable to spread lies, but it’s not acceptable to debunk them?

“What sort of hypocrisy is that?

“If you were comfortable listening to the accusations, you should be just as willing to hear the clarification. Truth deserves the same platform that lies were given.

“Silence should never be mistaken for guilt,” she wrote.

Sanusi Denies Accusing Funke Akindele

The statement attracted reactions from followers, including an Instagram user identified as @akinfalorin.t, who urged Sanusi to also address previous allegations involving actress Funke Akindele.

Responding in the comment section, Sanusi denied ever making the alleged remarks against Akindele and challenged those promoting the claim to provide evidence.

“You are still gullible enough to believe I said that. The fact that you chose to believe such an evil betrayal without any proof says a lot about your judgment.

“Let her provide evidence that I ever said those words, just as she brought out voice notes that were clearly edited to fit their narrative. Until then, don’t present allegations as facts,” she replied.