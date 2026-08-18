Taiwo Hassan: Nollywood Actors Rally Support For Ailing Veteran Ogogo

Veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has been getting attention after his daughters announced that their father needs urgent medical attention.

Naija News reported earlier that Lima and Kira Taiwo broke the silence in a now-viral video, revealing that their father, Ogogo, is battling stage-four cancer and is currently in critical condition.

They cried out that hospitals have refused to continue treating the actor, hence their need to speak out.

The development has since generated a barrage of reactions in the media space, with fellow entertainers rallying support for the veteran Yoruba actor.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle, renowned filmmaker, Femi Adebayo, urged Nigerians to help Ogogo’s family find medical professionals and facilities capable of reviewing the actor’s medical records and offering treatment options.

“Please let’s rally around our beloved Sir Taiwo Hassan, who is currently facing a serious health challenge battling cancer,” the actor appealed.

Adebayo also clarified that Ogogo’s family has stated categorically that they are not seeking financial assistance but urgently need medical direction.

“As shared by his family, they are NOT looking for money or financial support. What they urgently need is medical direction,” he said.

Adebayo therefore asked the general public to recommend standard hospitals, specialists, and advanced treatment centres anywhere in the world that could review the actor’s medical files and provide treatment options.

“If you know someone who knows someone in the oncology space, or a medical avenue that can assist please help reach out to his family immediately,” he added.

Joining the host of others in reaction and calling for help, actress Toyin Abraham took to her social media page and shared a video of Ogogo’s daughters, asking those who could help to contact the daughters or her.

“Pls kindly send dm to @kira_taiwo @limataiwo_ or me pls🙏🙏🙏🙏 Anyhow anyone can help ejoor🙏🙏🙏🙏,” she wrote.

Naija News reports that Ogogo, 66, is a veteran of the Nigerian film industry whose career spans more than four decades.

The veteran actor has featured in more than 300 films and is one of the recognisable figures in Yoruba cinema.