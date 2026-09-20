They Want To Do An Evacuation – Toyin Abraham Speaks On How She Lost 4-Month Pregnancy

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has opened up about losing a four-month pregnancy while she was still working on a movie project.

Naija News reports that the actress shared the experience during the Bestie Jesu Concert 2026 held in Lagos on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

Toyin revealed that she was four months pregnant when she lost the pregnancy.

According to her account, she was also filming around the period and had to continue dealing with work while going through the painful experience.

She said she initially avoided contacting her parents after the loss because she was worried about how her mother would react to the news, considering her age.

She said: “I was 4 months, but I lost it. But guess what, I was filming, so I was down. I didn’t want to call my parents; you know how it is that you don’t want to… my parents, my mom is old, and I didn’t want to call my mom. I just told my husband, but that day he was far away, and guess who I called? He said, ‘What’s going to happen?’ I said, ‘They want to do an evacuation.’ And Pastor Bolaji sent me millions. Thank you so much, Pastor Bolaji. God bless you.”

Toyin Abraham is married to actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, and the couple have a son.