Where Is She? – Toyin Abraham Asks Husband Over Second Wife Rumours

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has sparked reactions online after jokingly confronting her husband, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, over rumours that he had married a second wife.

Naija News reports that the actress raised the issue during a visit to her husband’s movie set, where she supported his work and helped promote his latest project.

During their interaction, Toyin playfully asked Kolawole about the alleged marriage and suggested the supposed second wife take over promoting his movies.

The actress said that she was no longer interested in carrying out the promotional duties if another woman was available to do the job.

“I heard you have married a second wife. Where is she? She would be doing adverts for you now. I can’t be doing that,” Toyin Abraham said.

Her reaction comes after reports emerged claiming that her marriage to actor Kolawole Ajeyemi is facing difficulties.

The actress reacted after a social media report claimed that she and her husband were no longer on good terms and that she had moved out of their matrimonial home into a newly completed house.

Abraham, however, rejected the report in the post’s comment section. She prayed against anything that could lead to separation from her husband.

The actress also used a biblical reference in response to the allegation, praying for herself, her husband, and their marriage.