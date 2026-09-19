Bayelsa APC Dismisses Wike’s Rainbow Coalition

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has downplayed the significance of the emerging “Rainbow Coalition”, insisting that the party has sufficient structures and grassroots support to campaign for President Bola Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

The state APC Chairman, Warman Weri Ogoriba, stated this in a statement on Friday, maintaining that the party remained united and firmly established across the eight local government areas and political wards in the state.

Ogoriba was reacting to comments by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who claimed he had the political structures and support needed to deliver Rivers and Bayelsa states for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The APC chairman said the party would not be distracted by political arrangements outside its structures, stressing that its priority remained strengthening its organisation and expanding its grassroots presence.

He said, “The task before the party is to remain organised, disciplined and committed to the collective objective of advancing the APC and supporting its candidates at all levels.”

Ogoriba added that the party was confident its existing structures, members and supporters would provide the necessary foundation for its 2027 campaign.

“We are confident that the combination of the party’s existing structures, committed members, stakeholders and grassroots networks would provide the foundation for a strong electoral campaign in 2027,” he said.

The chairman called on APC members and supporters across Bayelsa to remain focused and united as preparations for the elections intensify.

He said the state leadership would continue consultations with party stakeholders and mobilisation efforts across communities.

Ogoriba further reaffirmed the Bayelsa APC leadership’s commitment to strengthening its organisational structures and working collectively towards the success of Tinubu and other party candidates in the 2027 elections.