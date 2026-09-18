Why Wike Was Better Than Odili, Amaechi As Rivers Governor – Nwuche

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, has claimed that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, performed better as governor of Rivers State than his predecessors, Peter Odili and Chibuike Amaechi.

Naija News reports that Nwuche made the claim at the weekend in Ochigba, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, at a thank-you party he organised for leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ahoada East and Ahoada West.

He argued that Odili and Amaechi left no legacy in Ekpeye land during their time in power.

According to him, “I have known all of them, from Dr. Peter Odili up to Chibuike Amaechi before Wike. I know them one on one.

“Let me ask you, sincerely, have there been any development you can point to in Ekpeyeland before Wike’s time? Just point to one.

“We had Peter Odili, we had Amaechi, point to one development. None of them left any legacy in Ekpeye, no road projects, no water projects, no electrification, nothing.”

Nwuche said the Wike administration changed the situation, claiming that more than 18 projects were executed in Ekpeye alone.

He listed the Ahoada Campus of Rivers State University, the Ahoada-Omoku dual carriageway handled by Julius Berger and the Ochigba Road among the projects.

He said the Ochigba Road, which was awarded under the Amaechi administration but abandoned, was eventually completed and commissioned by Wike.

“Though I wasn’t in the PDP, Wike still did the road and commissioned it. It shows he understands that governance is about the people,” he said.

Nwuche also claimed that more than 1,000 kilometres of roads were completed and commissioned across Rivers State under the Wike administration, with several linking rural communities to urban centres.

He cited the dualisation of the 16.06-kilometre Saakpenwa-Bori Highway, which traverses Tai, Khana and Gokana local government areas; rehabilitation of the 11.53-kilometre Eleme-Afam (Oyigbo) Road; and completion of the Nkoro-Opobo section of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road.

He also mentioned the dualisation of the Ahoada-Omoku Road with street lights and the construction of 10 flyovers in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.

Nwuche said political leaders were expected to improve citizens’ welfare and promote development, adding that those who failed to use their tenure effectively should not seek to direct the younger generation.

He also criticised leaders who, he said, used public office to oppress citizens and enrich themselves, saying they should not seek elective or appointive positions.