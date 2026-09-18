Appeal Court Upholds NDC Registration As Political Party

The Court of Appeal has overturned the ruling of the High Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, over the registration of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as a political party.

The appellate court, by its verdict, has overruled the judgment of the Federal High Court in Lokoja, which had earlier set aside its December 2025 judgment compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the NDC following an application by the Peace Movement Party, which claimed ownership of the logo used by the NDC in securing its registration.

Justice Isah Dashen, had in June 2026, held that the court’s December 10, 2025, judgment adversely affected the rights of the Peace Movement Party, which was not joined as a party in the suit.

The Peace Movement Party claimed ownership of the logo relied on to obtain the judgment that led to the NDC’s registration.

However, the Appeal Court has now overruled the High Court ruling.

Naija News reports that the National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, Osa Director, announced the development on Friday.

“Appeal Court upholds NDC’s registration, overrules Justice Dashen of Lokoja High Court,” he wrote on 𝕏.

Recall that the NDC had appealed the judgment of the Federal High Court in Lokoja, which directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise the party pending the resolution of legal issues surrounding its registration.

More details later…