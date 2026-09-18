Why I Rejected Offer To Join APC – Seriake Dickson 

National leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Seriake Dickson, has explained that he turned down the opportunity to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he did not want Nigeria to operate under a one-party system.

Naija News reports that Dickson, a former governor of Bayelsa State, spoke in Abuja on Thursday after winning the Leadership Newspaper 2026 Politician of the Year award.

While receiving the newspaper’s delegation, Dickson expressed appreciation for the recognition.

He said the nomination came as a surprise to him and members of his political team.

According to him, the award represented more than a personal achievement, as he viewed it as recognition for the NDC and Nigerians who supported the formation and growth of the party.

Dickson said the NDC emerged at a period when the possibility of building a strong new political platform appeared difficult.

He explained that the decision followed what he described as the weakening of his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

Rather than move to the APC, Dickson said he decided to create another political platform that could provide Nigerians with an alternative and help preserve a multiparty political system.

He said the NDC had, within months, grown into a major opposition platform and had attracted political figures and supporters across the country.

“I did not believe Nigeria should become a one-party state. Months down the line, we have built a formidable party and a major opposition platform in Nigeria”, he said.