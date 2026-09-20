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‘No Be Cho Cho Cho’ – Keyamo Reacts To APC’s By-Election Victory

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By Justina Otio
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Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the results of the by-elections held across various states on Saturday.

Naija News reports that the polls covered one federal constituency and four state constituencies in Gombe, Kano, Bauchi and Delta states

According to the official results, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won four of the bye-elections while the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) won in Bauchi State.

Reacting to the development in a statement shared on his social media account, Keyamo stated that the APC victory was significant ahead of the 2027 election.

According to him, the APC won four of the five Federal and State Assembly constituencies contested in the North-West, North-East and South-South regions.

He listed Kano in the North-West; Bauchi and Gombe in the North-East; and Delta State in the South-South as the areas where the APC recorded victories.

He said the party, however, lost one State Assembly constituency in Bauchi State to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

He also highlighted the constitutional requirement for a presidential candidate to secure at least 25 per cent of votes in two-thirds of the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The minister said the constitutional provision reflected the country’s heterogeneous nature.

He said he would reserve a fuller analysis of what he described as the “significant factor” in presidential elections until after the 2027 election.

Let me keep our gunpowder dry for now. A fuller analysis of this significant factor in Presidential elections will follow on January 19th or 20th, 2027, when PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU is declared winner of the Presidential election by the power of the people of Nigeria and the usual wailings begin,” he said. “Please, bookmark this tweet. “No be cho cho cho!!”

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Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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