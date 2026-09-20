‘Wike Has Tinubu’s Support On Rainbow Coalition’

President Bola Tinubu is reportedly backing the Rainbow Coalition led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, a development which is causing internal tensions within the All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recall that the Progressive Governors Forum, led by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, recently described the Rainbow Coalition as a threat to Tinubu’s re-election.

The development has since generated controversy, as some members of the APC supported the governors while others backed Wike.

Naija News learnt that many APC figures who have either left the party or expressed deep dissatisfaction with its internal processes and outcome of the primaries have endorsed Wike’s cross-party platform.

In an interview with Punch, national leader of the APC, whose name was not disclosed described the Rainbow Coalition as an alternative group for aggrieved APC leaders and an extension of President Bola Tinubu’s platform to actualise his re-election.

According to him, many leaders of the APC are supporting Wike because of the way the governors handled the party’s primaries.

The source said, “Wike has the support of the President on his Rainbow Coalition. It is an alternative platform for aggrieved APC members who may want to join the ADC (African Democratic Congress). So, instead of joining the ADC, they move to the PDP where they will be given a ticket or recognition with assurance from them that they will work for Tinubu.

“Anybody who left the party (APC) for ADC is considered as an enemy, but if you join PDP, which is led by Wike, you are not a threat. PDP or Wike’s Rainbow Coalition is an extension of the APC.

“Wike is taking care of the national leaders of the APC. He is generous and also delivering projects. The President is happy with him. A lot of APC leaders are supporting him, and don’t be surprised if the number of APC governors reduces in 2027. Wike is playing a very good game.”

Similarly, another official of the APC, said Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 election remained the major concern of the party, adding that each candidate and those who fielded them should manage the party’s affairs to secure their victory.

The source added, “The victory of Mr President in the next year’s election is sacrosanct and remains our major concern. Whatever Wike and the APC governors are doing is of lesser concern because, before now, some people who felt cheated by their governors in the party’s primaries have joined Wike.

“Wike is a strong mobiliser for Mr President’s re-election, so how do you think we will work against him on that? The governors should have managed the post-primary crises very well.”