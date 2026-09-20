Where Were You When Wike Was Suffering For Tinubu? – Odoemena Blasts APC Governors

The Convener of the Igbo Union, Elias Odoemena, has claimed that All Progressives Congress (APC) governors currently facing off with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, once enjoyed his support.

Naija News reports that the Progressive Governors’ Forum, led by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, strongly opposes the Rainbow Coalition pioneered by Wike.

However, speaking in an interview on Arise News, Odoemena claimed that the governors once enjoyed Wike’s support after he helped the party retain the presidency in 2023.

He wondered where the governors were when, according to him, Wike was suffering for the APC and working for President Bola Tinubu, only for them to turn against him.

He pointed out that the major reason the APC governors are afraid is that they do not govern their states well.

According to him, “It is not always good for action to provoke a reaction. There was a time Wike was everywhere.

“Any governor that came to Abuja, or came into the city, would go and visit Wike, and they were enjoying Wike. All of them were enjoying Wike. He won the election for them.

“How did they come over now and become against the Rainbow Coalition? Why are they afraid of Wike? I don’t always support Wike, but in this particular one, I am supporting him.

“He worked for them. Where were you people when he was suffering for the party, suffering for the President? Now they don’t like Wike again.

“But if you are a governor, you have to govern well. When you are ruling your state well, the people will be with you. If we can have a thousand Rainbow Coalition, we will not touch you.”