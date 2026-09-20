APC Wins 4, APM Wins 1 As INEC Declares Bye-election Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the results of all the bye-elections held across various states on Saturday, 19th September.

Naija News reports that the polls covered one federal constituency and four state constituencies in Gombe, Kano, Bauchi and Delta states.

According to the official results, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won four of the bye-elections while the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) won in Bauchi State.

In Gombe State, APC candidate Kallamu Usman MaiJama’a won the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency by-election with 41,121 votes. The Labour Party scored 3,553 votes, while the APM polled 872.

In Kano State, APC candidate Husseini Datti was declared winner of the Dawakin Kudu State Constituency by-election with 22,890 votes. The Peoples Redemption Party scored 270 votes and the Peoples Democratic Party 108.

In Delta State, APC candidate Okolosi Ator won the Udu State Constituency by-election with 8,724 votes, against 214 votes for the PDP.

In Bauchi State, APC candidate Yakubu Ali won the Disina State Constituency by-election with 5,846 votes. The APM scored 5,225 votes and the PRP 3,701.

The APM recorded its sole victory in Sakwa State Constituency, Zaki Local Government, Bauchi State, where Hon. Adamu Yakubu was declared winner with 8,515 votes. The APC scored 3,771 votes, the PDP 2,076 and the PRP 727.