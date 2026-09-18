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2027: INEC Opens Portal For Adhoc Staff Recruitment (How To Apply)

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By Oladipo Abiola
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INEC

Key Takeaways

  • The Independent National Electoral Commission has opened its INECPRES portal to recruit ad hoc election staff ahead of the 2027 general elections.
  • INEC said INECPRES will open at eight a.m. on September 18, 2026, and close at midnight on November 18, 2026, for several election roles.
  • INEC listed eligible applicants as civil servants, NYSC members and alumni, tertiary students, MDA staff, school heads hosting RACs, ICT personnel and qualified IT students.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has opened its portal for ad hoc staff recruitment ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to a public notice issued by the commission on Thursday, the INEC Portal for Recruitment of Election Staff, known as INECPRES, will open at 8 am on Friday, September 18, 2026, and close at midnight on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Naija News reports that the Commission will recruit for positions including Supervisory Presiding Officers, Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers, Registration Area Centre Managers and Registration Area Technical Support personnel.

Those eligible to apply include federal public and civil servants, serving and former National Youth Service Corps members, tertiary students, relevant MDA staff, heads of schools hosting Registration Area Centres, INEC ICT personnel and qualified IT students.

Eligible applicants are required to register through the Commission’s designated portal and meet the criteria specified for their preferred positions.

Requirements for application include a functional email address and phone number, a personal bank account, a recent passport photograph, valid staff or student identification where applicable, relevant NYSC call-up information for eligible corps members, qualification documents and a valid means of identification.

How to apply:
1. Visit the INECPRES web portal or access INECPRES through the official INEC website.

2. Read the instructions and eligibility requirements for the available positions.

3. Select the position for which you are eligible.

4. Complete the required registration details.

5. Enter your personal, educational and employment information accurately.

6. Provide the required supporting information.

7. Review the information supplied before submitting the application.

8. Submit the application.

9. Keep the registration or application details for future reference.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: [email protected]

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