INEC Releases Final List For Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye By-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates cleared to contest the by-election in Gombe State.

Naija News reports that four political parties each field their candidates in order to occupy the vacant Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency seat.

The list was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, and made available to newsmen in Gombe on Thursday.

According to the list, Yaya Alfa Muhammad is the candidate of the Allied Peoples Party (APP), while Kallamu Usman Maijama’a is representing the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gaddafi Haruna is the candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), while Abdulkarim Abdulmajib is flying the flag of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The INEC document also listed the qualifications of the candidates, ranging from First School Leaving Certificate and Senior Secondary School Certificate to National Certificate in Education, bachelor’s degree and doctorate qualifications.

The by-election became necessary following the death of the former lawmaker representing the constituency, Hon. Yaya Bauchi Tongo.

Tongo, who died on June 12, 2026, in an Abuja hospital after a brief illness, was a member of the House of Representatives on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Following his death, the House of Representatives declared the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency seat vacant on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

The declaration was made by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The action formally notified INEC of the vacancy and cleared the way for the commission to organize a by-election within the period allowed by law.

The House leadership had stressed the need to ensure continued representation for residents of Gombe, Kwami and Funakaye Local Government Areas.

Before his election to the National Assembly, Tongo served as Chairman of Funakaye Local Government Area, Special Adviser to the Gombe State Government and member of the Gombe State House of Assembly.

He later moved to the National Assembly, where he represented the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency until his death.

Tongo also served as Chairman of the Nigeria-United Arab Emirates Parliamentary Friendship Group in the House of Representatives.

Following his death, the Speaker, on behalf of the House leadership and members, commiserated with the government and people of Gombe State, the constituents and the late lawmaker’s family.

The by-election will determine Tongo’s successor as the representative of the constituency in the House of Representatives.